Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Muffly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine L. Muffly


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine L. Muffly Obituary
Geraldine L. Muffly, age 99, of River Road in Corning, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her daughter's home.

Gerry was born on April 27, 1919 in Watsontown, PA to Grover and Emma (Shay) Frantz. She married Fred Muffly on June 9, 1939 in Watsontown, PA and was predeceased by him on April 23, 2000.

She worked for Montgomery Mills for 20 years and Zenith for 5 years and after retirement she and her husband moved to Bradenton, FL area for 12 years. Gerry loved the outdoors and enjoyed flowers and plantings. She enjoyed camping, counted cross stitch, and sewing.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheri (Leon) Golder of Corning; grandson, Gregory (Sarah) Golder of Corning; great granddaughters, Carrie and Hannah Golder; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Harry and Elwood; and sisters, Pearl Klapp and Thelma Turner.

Graveside services will be held at Muncy Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Corning - Painted Post Historical Society, 73 West Pulteney Street, Corning, NY 14830.

Gerry's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now