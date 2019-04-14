|
Geraldine L. Muffly, age 99, of River Road in Corning, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her daughter's home.
Gerry was born on April 27, 1919 in Watsontown, PA to Grover and Emma (Shay) Frantz. She married Fred Muffly on June 9, 1939 in Watsontown, PA and was predeceased by him on April 23, 2000.
She worked for Montgomery Mills for 20 years and Zenith for 5 years and after retirement she and her husband moved to Bradenton, FL area for 12 years. Gerry loved the outdoors and enjoyed flowers and plantings. She enjoyed camping, counted cross stitch, and sewing.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheri (Leon) Golder of Corning; grandson, Gregory (Sarah) Golder of Corning; great granddaughters, Carrie and Hannah Golder; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Harry and Elwood; and sisters, Pearl Klapp and Thelma Turner.
Graveside services will be held at Muncy Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Corning - Painted Post Historical Society, 73 West Pulteney Street, Corning, NY 14830.
Gerry's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 14, 2019