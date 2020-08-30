Geraldine L. Pratt, age 77 of Corning, NY passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at home. She was born on September 26, 1942 in Corning to Andrew and Dorothy Cook.
She was retired from Corning Inc. as a secretary. In her free time she enjoyed staying active and was a familiar face at HealthWorks.
Geraldine will be remembered for her love of family. She was a fabulous mom and grandmother, great sister and marvelous friend. Her pride was her grandchildren, which she lived for. Geraldine was a selfless and kind individual who was always very giving to others.
Geraldine is survived by her husband and protector: Russell Pratt of Rochester; daughters: Gina Morse of Corning, Stacy (William) Goliber of Corning; grandchildren: Mariah Morse, Shania Morse, Kailey Merrill, Chase Merrill all of Corning; sister: Jacquline (Raymond) Benjamin of Campbell; brother: Fordyce (Margaret) Cook of Wellsville.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. A private graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine's name may be sent to Grace Fellowship Church, 129 Cutler Ave, Corning, NY 14830.
Kind words or fond memories of Geraldine can be offered to her family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com