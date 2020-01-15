|
Gerald F. "Jerry" Fero, age 89 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Corning Hospital.
Born on September 16, 1930 in Addison, NY, he was the son of the late Oren Fero and Margaret Finnerty. He was a graduate of Addison High School, class of 1948. He married Dawn Cole on June 28, 1952 and Coopers Plains United Methodist Church. She predeceased him on June 19, 2015. He worked as a glass worker for Corning, Inc. for 50 years before his retirement in 1989.
Jerry was a lifetime member of Central Baptist Church being active in the bus ministry for Sunday school and could be heard singing every week with his booming voice. He was an avid sports fan and sportsman - always wanting to become a professional baseball player. He spent many years coaching basketball and little league baseball. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Jerry is survived by his children: Bruce and Brenda Fero of Lynchburg, VA, Charmayne and DeWitt VanAlstine of Hornby, NY, Melody and William Hilliard of Painted Post, NY, Barry and Shirley Fero of Nathalie, VA, Robin Fero and Jeff Auer of Lancaster, PA; nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Nancy) Fero of Big Flats, NY; sister, Sylvia (Ed) Davis of Painted Post, NY; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved canine companion, Buffy.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Mary Fero.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Central Baptist Church, 11791 E. Corning Road Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 12:00 pm, Pastors Jon Pitman and Ronald Aebersold officiating . Burial will follow at the family plot in Coopers Plains Cemetery, Painted Post, NY. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's name may be sent to: Central Baptist Church, 11791 E. Corning Rd., Corning, NY 14830.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 15, 2020