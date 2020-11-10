1/1
Gertrude A. Sherwood
1927 - 2020
Gertrude A. Sherwood, Age 92 of Addison, New York passed away on November 6th, 2020 at Absolut Care-Three Rivers in Painted Post.

She was born December 9th, 1927 in Corning, New York. Gertrude was one of 10 children to parents Hiram and Hazel Scott. She married John "Tom" Sherwood on April 6th,1950 and built their loving family in Coopers Plains where they lived for 65 years. This year would have been their 70th Wedding Anniversary.

Gertrude was a Cub Scout leader for pack 52 of Coopers Plains. She enjoyed ceramics, knitting, playing euchre, shopping, and square dancing in her younger years. She was a coordinator for many bus trips with White Star and Covered Wagon tours. She was known for making doll cakes for a lot of her family and friends' Birthdays. She loved helping her family in any way possible and spending time with them. Her greatest passion was being an Elvis Presley fan and collecting memorabilia of him.

Gertrude alongside her husband, John worked lifelong careers for Corning Glass Works. Gertrude's career started at age 16, and she retired at the age of 55. Her greatest accomplishment was on June 6th, 2018, when she received her 75-year service award.

In 1986 and 1989 she was blessed with two Grandchildren, Eric and Stephanie, who became her life. She loved every moment she spent with them. Her greatest joy was doing whatever she could to support and help them any way possible. Gertrude touched the hearts of Eric and Stephanie's classmates in Tuscarora Elementary School with her gifting of goodies for every holiday. She even taught their classes how to do the Chicken Dance, something that she was very fond of teaching.

Few people have greater faithfulness, devotion to family, and a caring relationship with people, as she was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Sister. She was a great example for any woman.

Gertrude is survived by her only child, Gary L Sherwood (wife Penny) of Addison; grandchildren Eric Sherwood (Carlie), Stephanie Sherwood-Robbins (Albert) both of Addison, and Great Granddaughter Natalie Robbins. Also, survived by her sister, Louise Scott, and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her husband John "Tom" Sherwood on December 12th, 2019. Parents Hiram, and Hazel Scott. Brothers Art (Sharon) Scott, Myron (Silvia) Scott, Paul (Marian) Scott, and Jack (Roberta) Scott. Sisters Dorothy (Emery) Cleveland, Lillian (John) Hamilton, Norma (Fred) White, and Shirley (Harold) Burdict.

The family would like to thank Absolut Care-Three Rivers for all their care and special needs for Gertrude during her difficult journey. We appreciate those extra caregiving steps you all took to make her transition possible, and for that, we will be forever grateful.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Chapel Knoll Cemetery.

Published in The Leader on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
