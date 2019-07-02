Home

Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Gertrude Mae "Gimmy" (Reep) Hersman


1937 - 2019
Gertrude Mae "Gimmy" (Reep) Hersman Obituary
Gertrude Mae "Gimmy" (Reep) Hersman, age 82, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home. She was born on June 28, 1937 in Blossburg, PA, the daughter of Alan Edward and Gertrude Esther (Ball) Reep. She was married on July 30, 1955 to her devoted husband, Norval Hersman and they enjoyed over 50 years together before he predeceased her in August, 2005.

Gert worked at Corning Inc for many years and lived in Silver Springs, FL for a brief time after retiring, before moving back to New York in the early 1990's. She always had a deep love and affection to this land where she was born, grew up, and lived her life.
She is survived by her brother Roger Reep, Presho, NY and sister, Lois Reep Lane, Horseheads, NY. She was predeceased by brothers Robert Reep and Richard Reep.

She had 4 sons. Two sons who predeceased her, Thomas who died as an in infant in August, 1963, and Steven who died in July, 1993, and two surviving sons, Michael Hersman, Lindley, NY, and Timothy Hersman, Winter Springs, FL. She had 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, several nephews and a niece and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Gert's funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Presho Cemetery.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.carpentersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 2, 2019
