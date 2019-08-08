|
Gertrude S. Horigan, age 95, of Corning, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at home in Corning, NY. Mrs. Horigan was born August 25, 1923 in Corning. She is the daughter of Andrew and Sarah (Dowe) Hanrahan. She married John (Tommy) Horigan on June 25, 1949 at St. Mary's Church and had their only child, John Horigan on June 28, 1950. Gertrude was predeceased by her husband on March 5, 1993.
Gert worked for the Corning Glass Works and certain retail stores in the Corning area. She enjoyed playing bridge and especially euchre, six handed of course, in her later years. She was a member of the Corning Country Club and played golf with Tommy and her sister, Helena. In addition to being a homemaker, Gert also spent a number of years as caretaker for her mother-in-law, mother, husband, and sister. In her later years, she worked/volunteered at St. Patrick's food pantry.
She is survived by one son, John (Debbie) Horigan of Corning; six grandchildren: Sean (Laurel) Horigan of Houston, TX, Patrick (Kate) Horigan of Nashville, TN, Brendan (Kat) Horigan of Nantucket, MA, Drew (Chanda) Horigan of Myrtle Beach, SC, Annie Horigan of Boston, MA, and Katie (Ryan) O'Malley of Boston, MA; as well as seven great grandchildren: Ansel, Maeve, Connor, Grace, Davis, Mabel, and Mia; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her siblings: Mary Herring, Helena Hanrahan, and Jack Hanrahan.
Calling hours will be Friday, August 9th from 4-6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning with Father Matthew Jones officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Gert's name to at www.stjude.org or Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830.
Gert's family has entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 8, 2019