Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church,
155 State Street
Corning, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Horigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude S. Horigan


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude S. Horigan Obituary
Gertrude S. Horigan, age 95, of Corning, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at home in Corning, NY. Mrs. Horigan was born August 25, 1923 in Corning. She is the daughter of Andrew and Sarah (Dowe) Hanrahan. She married John (Tommy) Horigan on June 25, 1949 at St. Mary's Church and had their only child, John Horigan on June 28, 1950. Gertrude was predeceased by her husband on March 5, 1993.

Gert worked for the Corning Glass Works and certain retail stores in the Corning area. She enjoyed playing bridge and especially euchre, six handed of course, in her later years. She was a member of the Corning Country Club and played golf with Tommy and her sister, Helena. In addition to being a homemaker, Gert also spent a number of years as caretaker for her mother-in-law, mother, husband, and sister. In her later years, she worked/volunteered at St. Patrick's food pantry.

She is survived by one son, John (Debbie) Horigan of Corning; six grandchildren: Sean (Laurel) Horigan of Houston, TX, Patrick (Kate) Horigan of Nashville, TN, Brendan (Kat) Horigan of Nantucket, MA, Drew (Chanda) Horigan of Myrtle Beach, SC, Annie Horigan of Boston, MA, and Katie (Ryan) O'Malley of Boston, MA; as well as seven great grandchildren: Ansel, Maeve, Connor, Grace, Davis, Mabel, and Mia; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her siblings: Mary Herring, Helena Hanrahan, and Jack Hanrahan.

Calling hours will be Friday, August 9th from 4-6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning with Father Matthew Jones officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Gert's name to at www.stjude.org or Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830.

Gert's family has entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now