JASPER: Rev. Gilmore K. Creelman, 88, of Five Corners Rd passed away Thursday evening at Guthrie Corning Hospital following an extended illness.
Gilmore was born June 16, 1931 in Canfield, Ohio, the only son of the late John and Margaret (Kimmel) Creelman. He graduated from Muskingum College and Louisville Seminary. On November 20, 1965 in Hicksville, Ohio he married the former Marcia Temple who survives and resides in Jasper. He was predeceased by his only sibling sister, Sally Taylor and step-father Oris Phillips.
Gilmore was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Major in 1991, with 26 years of service. 22 of those years, he served as a Chaplain. His duties took him overseas and around the US. He served during the Korean War as well as during Desert Storm.
He served numerous churches throughout his career as pastor. These included churches in Antwerp and Cecil, Ohio, as well as the United Church of Jasper and the Hedgesville Church. He was also an Associate pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Corning, NY.
Gilmore was a very devoted and dedicated reader of the Bible. He enjoyed reading, studying, and meditating on the Word of the Gospel, which gave him much comfort and strength throughout his life and work.
He enjoyed the company of family and friends and loved to visit and was not afraid to strike up a conversation with a total stranger and walk away with a new friend. He enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables, collecting stamps, and was a big fan of "Ole Time" western movies. He was affectionately known to those who loved him as "Bubba".
In addition to his wife Marcia of Jasper, Gilmore is survived by four children, Brian (Sheri) Creelman of Jasper, Carol Lapham of Jasper, Allen (Sheri) Creelman of Corning and Sue Creelman of Belmont. "Adopted" daughter Kathy Stamets of Belmont. 8 grandchildren, Brian Creelman, II, Debra Creelman, Heather and Holly Creelman, and Scotty Creelman, Joshua (Lori) Lapham, Kevin and Justin Lapham. 8 great grandchildren, Ashton, Konnar, Brayden, Jayce, Grayson, Emma, Lincoln and Julianna. Close in-laws Sandra and Rodger Temple and a furry companion, "Tip".
The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Tuesday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo. A funeral service will take place Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the Corning First Presbyterian Church, 1 E 1st St, Corning with a short period of calling from noon to 1:00 pm prior to the funeral service.
Memorial contributions in Gilmore's name may be made to the Corning First Presbyterian Church, 1 E 1st St. Corning, N.Y. 14830.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 9, 2019