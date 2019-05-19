|
Gisela Helen Schaller, 94, of Concord, NC, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Gisela was born March 23, 1925 in Berlin, Germany, to the late Walter and Marie Schmidt. She was also preceded in death by husband, Leo J. Schaller.
Gisela was very active in St. Vincent dePaul Parish, Catholic Daughters of America and the International Club of the Finger Lakes. Gisela passionately talked about her travels and life experiences. She loved cooking for others. Gisela was an architectural engineer, and enjoyed designing her own house. She was a loving mother and Omi.
Survivors include daughter, Therese M. Schaller Stauffer of Concord, NC; grandson, Kristopher P. (Jhen) Stauffer of Maple Grove, MN; granddaughter, Erika M. (Greg) Brande of Concord, NC; and great-grandchildren, Cody, Beren, Wailea, and Nico.
A memorial service in celebration of Gisela's life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel of Concord.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County or Project Racing Home, 7015 Faulkner Rd, Randleman, NC 27317.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 19, 2019