Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-1161
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
artsell Funeral Home Chapel
Concord, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gisela Schaller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gisela Helen Schaller


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gisela Helen Schaller Obituary
Gisela Helen Schaller, 94, of Concord, NC, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

Gisela was born March 23, 1925 in Berlin, Germany, to the late Walter and Marie Schmidt. She was also preceded in death by husband, Leo J. Schaller.

Gisela was very active in St. Vincent dePaul Parish, Catholic Daughters of America and the International Club of the Finger Lakes. Gisela passionately talked about her travels and life experiences. She loved cooking for others. Gisela was an architectural engineer, and enjoyed designing her own house. She was a loving mother and Omi.

Survivors include daughter, Therese M. Schaller Stauffer of Concord, NC; grandson, Kristopher P. (Jhen) Stauffer of Maple Grove, MN; granddaughter, Erika M. (Greg) Brande of Concord, NC; and great-grandchildren, Cody, Beren, Wailea, and Nico.

A memorial service in celebration of Gisela's life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel of Concord.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County or Project Racing Home, 7015 Faulkner Rd, Randleman, NC 27317.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Schaller family.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now