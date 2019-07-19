|
Gladys M. Hargrave, 92, of Cameron Mills, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home.
Born in Milton, PA on October 30, 1926, Gladys was the daughter of Calvin and Beulah (McLaughlin) Pursel. She attended school in LeRoy, NY. On January 12, 1946, Gladys married Earl W. "Bud" Hargrave. He preceded her in death on November 14, 1999.
Gladys was a member of the Cameron Mills Methodist Church and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 1279 in Campbell. She was a former member of the Cameron Ambulance Corps. and a lifetime member of the Savona Rod & Gun Club.
Gladys became a Gold Star Mother upon the death of her son Tracy Hargrave who was killed in action in Vietnam on March 25, 1968.
Surviving are her sons and daughters in law, Thomas and Vicky Hargrave of Campbell and Timothy and Lisa Hargrave of Cameron Mills, her daughters and sons in law, Deborah Hoad of Cameron Mills, Terri and George Farrand of Woodhull, Tammy and Randy Dunn of Cameron Mills and Tina Hargrave and Wally Bahomey of Cameron Mills, her son in law, David Reagan of Wellsville, 27 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, her sisters, Alberta Hargrave of Pavilion, NY and Kathleen Maloy of LeRoy, NY, her brother, Clifford Pursel of Caledonia, NY, her brother in law, Clint Cleveland of Warsaw, NY, her sister in law, Vera Pursel of Perry, NY, former daughters in law, Cindy Dean and Linda Woodruff, former son in law, Victor Stewart and many nieces and nephews.
Besides husband Bud Hargrave, Gladys was predeceased by her son Tracy Hargrave, her infant son James Hargrave in 1946, her son, Todd Hargrave in 2002, her daughter, Dawn Reagan in 2011, her grandson, Tad Hargrave, her great grandson, Tadd Hargrave, her brothers, George and Calvin Pursel, her sisters, Beatrice Pursel and Marguerite Cleveland, her daughter in law, Judy Mundy and sons in law, Lewis Seeley and Barry Hoad.
Friends may call at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY on Friday, July 19 from 6-8 pm and again on Saturday from 12-2 pm. Funeral services will be conducted there on Saturday at 2 pm with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.
Burial will be in Hedgesville Cemetery, Town of Woodhull.
Gladys was a matriarch of the community and loved by all who were fortunate to have met her.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 19, 2019