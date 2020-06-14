Canandaigua | Glenn E. Bronson, age 99, passed away peacefully at home, on June 9, 2020.
He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Evelyn J. (Stowell) Bronson; brother, Wendell Bronson; sister, Lucille Willow; and son-in-law, Alfred Ward.
Glenn is survived by four daughters, Patricia (Gary) Woodard, Connie Ward, Gail (Penn) Sheldon and Elaine Burrows; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson; sister-in-law, Edna Kornbau; several nieces and nephews; many dear friends and neighbors on Stewart Place in Canandaigua; and wonderful caregivers, Katrina, Jeanette and Linda.
Glenn was born and raised in Lindley, NY. He was a graduate of Northside High School in Corning, class of 1938 and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University, class of 1942. Glenn was a proud US Army veteran of WWII, having served with the 99th Infantry Division in Europe.
In 1943, Glenn, Evelyn and their daughter Pat, moved to Andover, NY, where he taught at Andover Central School until his retirement in 1976. He also owned the Glenn E. Bronson Insurance Agency in Andover. Glenn was a lifelong member of the Andover Masonic Lodge. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. After retirement, Glenn and Evelyn enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held in Lindley at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Presbyterian Church, 34 East Greenwood St., Andover, NY 14806. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in The Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.