Glenn F. Sullivan, 79, of the Addison Back Road died at home February 11th, 2020, surrounded by his family. Glenn was born in Gillett, Pennsylvania, on March 4th, 1940, one of ten children to Frederick and Martha Sullivan. On November 5th, 1960 he married his loving wife, Joyce Smith, with whom he enjoyed 59 years together.
Glenn loved life and lived it on his terms. At age 11, he had to quit school after his father's death to help his mother run the family farm. A self-taught man, he held many jobs during his life but will best be remembered by his family for the car rides as he delivered mail to various local post offices. A jack of all trades, there was nothing mechanical that Glenn couldn't fix. He was generous with his time, always willing to lend a hand or advice to a project.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of Addison, NY. Three sisters; Helen, of Watkins Glen NY, Jean, of Horseheads, NY, and Jane of Virginia. Five children; Mike (Rhonda) Sullivan of Rathbone NY, Jeanette (Randy) O-Konski of Addison NY, Dennis (Kelly Dart) of Stanfield NC, Glenn Sullivan (Moana Lechner) Addison, NY, and Eloise (Andrew) Gorges of Addison, NY. He enjoyed his ten grandchildren; Brandon O-Konski, Joe O-Konski, Liz Gorges, Andrew Gorges, Bryan Sullivan, Adam Sullivan, Sara Smith, Shawn Sullivan, Nichole Sullivan and Mike Sullivan and 16 great-grandchildren.
Per Glenn's request there will be no viewing or calling hours. The family will meet for a small celebration of Glenn's life.
