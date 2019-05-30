|
|
Gloria J. Krebs, age 75, of Painted Post, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at home. She was born on December 2, 1943 in Corning, the daughter of the late Albert and Sara McUmber Davies. She married Donald J. Krebs on June 24, 2006 in Campbell.
She was employed as a cashier at Walmart in Painted Post.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Donald J. Krebs of Painted Post, daughters, Debbie (Paul Speciale) Valley of Painted Post and Tammy (Scott) Iddings of Washington State, son, Joseph Valley of Painted Post, step daughter, Holly (Matt) Shaffer of Pittsburgh, grandchildren, Brittany (Kyle) Fultz, Jimmy Pope, Nikita (Jeff) Lahoda, Kody Valley, Corey Shaffer, and Jason Shaffer, great grandchildren, Sara, Kaiden, and Layla, brother, Donald Davies of California, a nephew Michael Davies, and a niece, Kristen Davies. Gloria is also survived by special family friends, Rick and Pat O'Lenick, Critter and Alli Kittner, and their children, Paisley, and Hudson Kittner.
It was Gloria's wish that there be no services.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Arrangements by Carpenter's Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 30, 2019