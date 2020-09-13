Gordon Bernard Reuland passed away in Portland, Oregon on July 20, 2020. Born in Estherville, Iowa to Lawrence and Eloise Reuland, he was the oldest of six children. He was raised in Superior, Iowa and attended high school there. Gordon received a B.S. degree from the University of Southern Minnesota and went on to work for Westinghouse in their graduate student program and remained there for ten years. He then spent twenty-eight years working for Ingersoll-Rand and Dresser-Rand in several locations in various management positions and retired in 2003 as the Director of Supply Chain Management.
Gordon was an avid golfer and had a love for the game that went beyond what was normal for most people. He pursued every opportunity to give back to the game what he was able to take from it. He was a volunteer for the LPGA Corning Classic for twenty-five years, housing golfers and caddies for fourteen years, serving as Chairperson for the George Douglas Jr. Tournament for sixteen years, along with serving on committees for crowd control and construction for a number of years. Gordon was a member of the Corning Country Club for twenty-three years serving on the Board of Directors for twelve years while holding positions of Vice President of Golf, Finance, Membership/Personnel, and President.
He served on the Board of Directors for Capabilities for seven years, was on the Board of Directors for the Corning Chamber of Commerce for three years, was a Corning Hospital volunteer for four years, served on the Board of Directors for Holy Trinity Church in Elmira for ten years, was the Financial Secretary for Holy Trinity Church for eight years. Served on the Business/Education Curriculum Development committee for the Corning Painted Post School District for two years. Was on the Board for Assessment Review for the town of Corning for four years.
Gordon moved to Portland, Oregon in 2009 to be nearer his children and to receive a heart transplant in October of that year. His survivors include his son Mark and daughter-in-law Colleen along with three grandchildren Henry, Frances, and Margaret who live in Portland, Oregon. His daughter Katherine who resides in San Francisco, California, a sister Kathy who lives in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and a brother Tom who lives in Milford, Iowa. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Michael, David, and Richard. Burial will be at St. Margaret Cemetery in Orleans, Iowa with his deceased parents at a time when it is safe for his family to travel with him to his final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
.