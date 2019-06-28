Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon DeCamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon DeCamp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon DeCamp Obituary
Gordon A. DeCamp, age 76, of Meads Creek Road, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Steuben Centers in Bath, NY.

Gordy was born on December 12, 1942 in Corning, NY to Ivan and Beulah (Davis) DeCamp. He served in the Army Reserves for four years and had worked as an assembler for Ingersoll / Dresser-Rand Company in Painted Post for over 30 years. He had been a union representative, E.A.P, shop steward, and union trustee. He enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events, watching NASCAR, cooking, and road trips for apple and pumpkin picking. He was a member of the Campbell American Legion.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura (Rich) Butler of Hammondsport; son, Darren (Victoria) DeCamp of Chapel Hill, NC; brothers, Doug (Sharon) DeCamp of Bellview, FL, Darold DeCamp of Monterey, and Harold DeCamp of Elmira; grandchildren, Cadence, Austin, Jonathan, and James; many nieces and nephews. Gordy was predeceased by his son, Andy DeCamp; and his brother, Ken DeCamp.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 1st from noon until 2 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 2:00PM with his brother, Harold DeCamp officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Campbell, NY.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to any Veteran's organization of your choice.

Gordon's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now