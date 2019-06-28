|
|
Gordon A. DeCamp, age 76, of Meads Creek Road, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Steuben Centers in Bath, NY.
Gordy was born on December 12, 1942 in Corning, NY to Ivan and Beulah (Davis) DeCamp. He served in the Army Reserves for four years and had worked as an assembler for Ingersoll / Dresser-Rand Company in Painted Post for over 30 years. He had been a union representative, E.A.P, shop steward, and union trustee. He enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events, watching NASCAR, cooking, and road trips for apple and pumpkin picking. He was a member of the Campbell American Legion.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura (Rich) Butler of Hammondsport; son, Darren (Victoria) DeCamp of Chapel Hill, NC; brothers, Doug (Sharon) DeCamp of Bellview, FL, Darold DeCamp of Monterey, and Harold DeCamp of Elmira; grandchildren, Cadence, Austin, Jonathan, and James; many nieces and nephews. Gordy was predeceased by his son, Andy DeCamp; and his brother, Ken DeCamp.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 1st from noon until 2 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 2:00PM with his brother, Harold DeCamp officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Campbell, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to any Veteran's organization of your choice.
Gordon's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 28, 2019