Gordon F. "Gordie" Snell, age 81 of Corning, NY passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on February 11, 1939 in Bath, NY, he was the son of the late Wendell and Iola (Brace) Snell. Gordon was a graduate of Northside High School, class of 1957. He married Gloria Miraglia on January 23, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Corning. She predeceased him on November 1, 2016. Gordie worked as a machinist for Corning, Inc. retiring in 2002 with over 40 years of service. Gordie and Gloria were lifelong parishioners of All Saints Parish.
In his younger years, Gordie and Gloria enjoyed square dancing and bowling. After their retirement, Gordie and Gloria spent their winters traveling to Florida and enjoying the warmth and sunshine. He enjoyed watching baseball, especially the NY Yankees and was an avid golfer - golfing year round at various courses. He will be remembered as a wonderful vegetable gardener and the envy of the neighborhood. He also enjoyed playing Euchre with family and friends and could always be counted on for a great joke. His greatest joy came from his family - spending many summers at the lake. He was a true patriarch, a devoted husband, father and grandfather who found his happiness when surrounded by his family.
Gordie is survived by his children: Brenda Symes of Caton, NY, Theresa (Dan) West, Caton, NY, Charles Snell of Corning, NY, Jennifer Snell of Corning, NY, Erin (Aaron) Burgess of Corning, NY; grandchildren: Angela (Jimmy) Glenn, Jayson Reed, Toby (Lindsey) Snell, Brett (Megan) West, Brandi West, Haley West, Allison and Emily Richtmyer, Ethan and Evan Burgess; seven great grandchildren and one on the way; brother-in-law, Louie (Wanda) Miraglia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Gordie was predeceased by his son, Gordon David Snell; brother, Merlyn Snell; and sister, Barb Reding.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State Street Corning, NY. Burial will immediately follow in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gordie's name may be sent to: All Saints Parish, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 1, 2020