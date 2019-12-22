|
Grace-Anne Ketchum, age 83 of Corning, NY passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Born on February 14, 1936 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (Pontbriant) Guay. Grace-Anne attended Thibedeaux Business College. She married Earl Ketchum on August 20, 1955 in St. Mary's Cathedral in Fall River, MA, he preceded her in death on October 18, 1992. She worked as a telephone operator for Guthrie Medical Group Corning.
Grace-Anne was a lifelong member of All Saint's Parish, being heavily involved with the church choir and the Resurrection choir - singing for many weddings in the Corning area, including family weddings.
Grace-Anne is survived by children: Deborah (Mark) Spaulding of Lawrenceville, PA and sons: Garrett Spaulding and Matthew (Jolene) Spaulding and their two sons, Kolin and Noah; Eva (Mark) Howard of Cleveland, TN and their children: Aaron and Andrew Howard; Lois-Anne Koukal of Iowa Park, TX; David B. Ketchum of Painted Post, NY and his daughter, Shanyn Grace Ketchum; one step-grandchild, three step great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Virginia (Harry) Albin of MA.
In addition to her parents and husband, Grace-Anne was predeceased by brother, Gerald Guay and sister, Rita Moore.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3:00 pm, nephew, Pastor Robert Ketchum officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the family plot in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira.
Grace-Anne's family would like to thank the staff at Corning Centers for the loving care they provided. They would also like to offer a special thank you to Pat Sementilli for being such a supportive neighbor and friend to Grace-Anne over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace-Anne's name may be sent to a .
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 22, 2019