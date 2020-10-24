1/1
Gregory Alan Smerdon
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Alan Smerdon, age 67, of Painted Post, NY, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at home in Painted Post.

Greg was born August 12, 1953 in Corning, NY. He is the son of Emory J. and Thora F. (Evans) Smerdon.

He was employed at Absolute Care - Three Rivers in Painted Post as a Registered Nurse. He retired in 2019 after serving more than 40 years in the field of nursing throughout the Southern Tier.

Since childhood, Greg was an astrodynamics enthusiast and enjoyed anything to do with rockets, NASA and SpaceX. He also had a more creative side and enjoyed writing music, playing guitar, building model rockets, or cooking the best tacos you've ever tasted. Greg won numerous awards at the New York State Fair amateur wine competition for winemaking. He loved the NY Yankees and the NY Giants and coached small fry football and little league baseball for many years. For those who know Greg, you know he loved to tell stories. He could tell them to such great detailed length you were hoping he might get to that punch line a few minutes sooner! He loved spending time with his family, and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by daughters, Cheri (Jay) LaScolea of Corning, Charlene (Michael) Burns of Colorado Springs, CO; son, Geoffrey (Kelly) Smerdon of Sanford, NC; sister, Brenda (Rene) Smerdon of Mansfield, PA; brother, Bryan (Antionette) Smerdon of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren: Abby and Noah LaScolea, Cailynn, Isrielle, and Josias Smerdon, Quinnlan Burns; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Greg was predeceased by his parents, Emory and Thora Smerdon, and his brother, Stephen Smerdon.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery in Coopers Plains, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg's name to The Dave Clark Foundation - Disability, Dream & Do, 85 Denison Parkway East #130, Corning, NY 14830 or go to D3DAY.com.

Greg's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved