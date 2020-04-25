|
Gregory "Greg" McIlwain moved on from our world to find peace on April 23, 2020. He was at home in Corning, NY with the loving company of his family, his wife, Kerry, directly at his side. He was born on October 27, 1948 to his late parents Frederick McIlwain and Margaret Falconer.
Many fondly remember Greg by his time as a chef, working at the Lodge on the Green in Painted Post, NY and other beloved locations in the area. His eldest son, Gerard, worked beside him at times, learning from his dad and carrying on his legacy for years to come. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and many other outdoor activities with his youngest son, Brian. He enjoyed spending time with his family, above all, and would spend every day he could outside. Greg poured his heart into his and his wife, Kerry's, garden, loved to grill (rain or shine), and enjoyed fishing and taking his two-person boat out on the lake. Not a day passed without him filling the lives around him with his good spirit, sense of humor, and ensuring that his loved ones and household was taken care of in every way he could.
Greg is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kerry (Marshall) McIlwain, married November 28, 1969, and their sons, Gerard (Brenda) McIlwain of Painted Post, NY and Brian McIlwain of Corning, NY. He is also survived by his nine siblings: Freddy (Jessie) McIlwain of Mississippi, Roger McIlwain of Campbell, NY, Sharon (Rob) Sabatini of Corning, NY, Maynard Hazen of North Carolina, Eugene (Cindy) McIlwain of Painted Post, NY, Manley McIlwain of Tioga, PA, Kathy Cardinale of Corning, NY, Peter (Heidi) McIlwain of Campbell, NY, and MaryEllen (Lyle) Bilby of Campbell, NY.
Greg was deeply loved and admired by his granddaughters, Elizabeth McIlwain and Kaitlynn McIlwain, grandsons, Patrick Fuller, Ryan Fuller, and Blake McIlwain, and great grandchildren, Link Fuller and Myra Fuller.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 25, 2020