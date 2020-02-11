|
Gwendolyn I. "Gwen" Dart, age 81, formerly of Addison, died Thursday morning (February 6, 2020) at the Steuben Center Nursing Facility in Bath, where she had resided for the past 3 ½ years.
Born in Addison, NY on April 26, 1938, she was the daughter of Clarence & Helen (Cook) Kelly.
Gwen grew up in Addison and was a graduate of Addison High School (class of 1956). She resided in Charlotte, NC for about 35 years and lived in Montour Falls for three years before moving to Bath, NY in 2016.
She was proud to be a "homebody" simply staying at home and being a devoted housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A very spiritual woman, Gwen had been a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church of Addison. She enjoyed going to church and loved to read her bible.
Gwen was married on September 8, 1956 to Robert Dart who died September 6, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Kelly and her sister, Kathleen O'Brien.
Surviving are 5 sons, Robert "Pete" (Lori) Dart of Cameron Mills, NY, Jeffery (Debbie) Dart of Hudson, FL, David (Val VanZile) Dart of Cameron, William (Julie) Dart of Stanfield, NC and Michael Dart of Concord, NC; 3 daughters, Karen (Robert Hisey) Dart of Concord, NC, Kelly (Dennis Sullivan) Dart of Stanfield, NC and Christina Dart of Coral Springs, FL; 1 sister, Maureen Flynn of Bath; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.
At Gwen's request there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Addison Cemetery, Addison, NY.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Gwen's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Steuben Center Nursing Facility, 7009 Rumsey St. Ext., Bath, NY 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 11, 2020