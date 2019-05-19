|
Gwendolyn J. Stevens, age 90, of Melbourne, Florida passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
She was born in Akron, New York on April 23, 1929 to Glenn and Avice Bistoff, both whom preceded her in death.
In 1946 Gwendolyn graduated from Savona High School in Savona, New York. After graduation she continued her education at the Latin American Institute in New York City. She worked for Helena Rubinstein and then moved back home to upstate New York, where she took a position at Ingersoll-Rand. Gwendolyn resided in New York until the mid 1980s then moved to Melbourne, Florida.
In 1949 she married the love of her life Clarence. They spent 66 amazing years together until his passing in 2015.
Gwendolyn had a deep love for the arts, including music, oil painting and she was an accomplished pianist. She loved decorating her home, landscaping and spending time outdoors.
She is survived by her son, Kurt Stevens and her grandchildren, Kyle and Jennifer Stevens.
In addition to her parents and her husband Clarence, Gwendolyn was preceded by her sister, Beverly.
No services are planned.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 19, 2019