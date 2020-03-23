Home

Hammon Sly Jr.


1947 - 2020
Hammon Sly Jr. Obituary
Hammon L. Sly, Jr. "Sonny", age 72, of Campbell, NY passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Bath VA Medical Center.

Hammon was born on March 29, 1947 in Corning to Hammon L. and Virginia (Brown) Sly, Sr. He married Merilva Scudder in 1986.

Sonny was an avid outdoorsman, he loved his fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Merilva Sly; daughter, Shawna Kay Sly of Greenville, SC; sons, Carl Lee Sly of Greenville, SC and Chip Emerson Sly of Spartanburg, SC; three grandchildren; one brother and four sisters.

Hammon was predeceased by his brother, Steven Sly.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Hammon's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 23, 2020
