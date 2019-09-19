|
Harland L. Smith, age 97, of Bath, NY died Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital. He was born November 4, 1921 in Hornell, NY the son of Earl and Pauline (Voltz) Smith. Mr. Smith was a self employed Farmer for many years and loved to do wood working. He retired from Taylor Wine Company as a Carpenter. He was a member of the Champagne Whirl-A-Ways and loved camping and traveling.
He is survived by his children; Clair (Helen) Smith of Rochester, NY, Vada Murphy of Avoca, NY and Keith (Sandy) Smith of Bath, NY; grandchildren; Kevin and his spouse Kristy, Brian and his spouse Maggie, Tina and her spouse Jim, Karen and her spouse Matt, Dan and his spouse Erika, Jaime and her spouse Kurt and Tyler and Bethany, nine great grandchildren, brother Thurlow (Yvonne) Smith of Penn Yan, NY, sister-in-law, Jean Armstrong of Avoca, NY and brother-in-law, James Pearston of Rochester, NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Edna Smith in 2005 and his six brothers; Milton, Gerald, Myron, Shirley, Merlin and Larry.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 11:00-1:00. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm and a graveside service will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Society and the .
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 19, 2019