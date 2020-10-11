Harold E. Smith, age 69 of Corning, NY passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Born on December 6, 1950 in Hornby, NY, he was the son of the late Howard and Effie (Summerson) Smith. He worked as a laborer for various companies throughout the Southern Tier. Harold's hobbies included collecting clocks and anything to do with bears. He was a true animal lover.
Harold is survived by two sisters: Helen (Marion) Puffer of Addison, NY, Mary (Kenneth) Cline of Horseheads, NY; and several aunts, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: David and Myrtle (Thompson) Summerson-Stonebreaker; siblings: Eldon Smith, Myrtle Jane Briggs, Marie Goltry Eilers, Wilma Smith and Howard Smith, Jr.; nieces and nephews: Michael Goltry, Chuckie English, Lori Breland, Scott Cline; great niece, Audrey Diana Zuchowski; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
It was Harold's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
