|
|
Harold Huntington "Bud" Ellison died March 7, 2020 in Crystal River, Florida.
Mr. Ellison was born June 16, 1920 in Corning, N.Y to Ruth (Cobb) and Harold H. "Chick" Ellison. He was the grandson of the former Mayor Fred Ellison, and wife Stella, and owners of the local Newspaper Distributor and Dr Willis Cobb, longtime County Coroner. His father was sports writer for the Star Gazette who passed away in 1927. His mother Ruth married Boyden Tyler in 1936 and had a son, David Tyler born in 1939.
He graduated from Corning Free Academy in 1937 and attended Yale University for one year. He received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He graduated from there in 1941, Class of 1942. He married Paula (Zabala) in May 1942. They had four children. He served aboard the USS Colhoun and survived the sinking of the USS Colhoun, during World War II. He also served aboard the USS Schroeder, USS Compton, USS Bradford, DD 224 (Ex-Stewart), LSD Monticello, and the USS Frank E. Evans. He was the training officer at the Training Center at San Pedro, California Disciplinary Barracks. He was commanding officer of the Naval Investigative Service in Seattle, Washington and also in New Orleans, Louisiana and Charleston, South Carolina. After retiring in 1972 as a Captain with 30 years
service, he moved to Winter Park, FL and Corning, N. Y. and later settled in Crystal River, Florida. He was Protestant and a member of the Edward W. Penno VFW Post #4864 of Citrus Springs and the Retired Military Officers Association and Singles Club at his Church. He was preceded in death by a son, Harold H "Chick" Ellison III, a retired Major in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by three children: Pam Heilman of Arizona, Tonya Ferry and husband Dennis Ferry and Don Ellison living in Japan. Three grandchildren, Paul Clausner, Karin Summersett and Hayes Ferry and two great grandchildren, Levi and Keira Summersett. One sister, Esther News Martinez and husband Albert of Hernando,FL. One brother, Dr. David B Tyler and wife Sherry of Fayetteville, N.Y. He had three nephews and three nieces, a cousin, Mary F. Trotter of Florida.
He enjoyed golf, bowling, reading and crossword puzzles.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Edward W. Penno VFW Post #4864 in Citrus Springs, FL; Vitas Healthcare Hospice, Lecanto, FL or s Project. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 17, 2020