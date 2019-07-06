|
Harold F. Dates, Jr., 73, passed away on Saturday, June 29th. Harold was born on May 10, 1946 in Corning, New York. He moved to Cincinnati in 1966 to attend the University of Cincinnati and graduated with a degree in Sociology. He then went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army with the Military Police from 1969 until 1971. His career started off with him working for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission and the Great Rivers Girl Scout Council. His career with SPCA Cincinnati began in 1975. He became the President and CEO in 1986, helping a countless number of animals throughout his 42-year career. During that time, his proudest accomplishments include his partnerships with Local 12 and their Adopt-A-Pet segment multiple days a week; WGRR Frank's Friends radio segment; and his involvement in seeing the concept of the second SPCA facility in Sharonville come to fruition. He served on numerous boards and received countless awards for his work. In the years 2005 and 2006, he was President of the Society of Animal Welfare Administrators. In 2009, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Veterinary Medical Association, being the only non-veterinarian to receive this prestigious award. He was also recognized as the first of two, honorary members of the Cincinnati Veterinary Medical Association. Upon retirement, he received a proclamation from the Governor, recognizing his lifetime of work with humane services and livestock and the laws that mandate their humane care.
Throughout his career, "Harry," not only served locally, but his reach spanned to both the state and national level. He was instrumental in assisting in multiple hurricane efforts, along with supporting rescue efforts during local flooding and tornados. All of his accomplishments cannot be listed, but please know that they are extensive and his work for the humane treatment of animals will never be forgotten. Harry wanted everyone to "Remember me with smiles and laughter for that is how I will remember all of you."
He is survived by his lifetime companion, Dr. Tamara Goforth; his sister and brother-in-law, Leah Dates and Bob Koch; his daughters, Caitlin Dates and Corrine Dates, Kelly Dates Bigham and son-in-law, Christopher Bigham and grandson Calvin Bigham; and numerous close friends (many who were considered family to him). He is preceded in death by his sister, Lois Dates; and his parents, Harold and Anna Dates.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8th 4:00-8:00pm at the Sharonville Convention Center. A service will take place on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00am at the Spring Grove Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to League for Animal Welfare, Pets In Need, and the Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 6, 2019