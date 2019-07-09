|
Harold Howard Wheeler, age 100, of Bath, NY died July 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Janice Miller Wheeler who predeceased him on November 23, 2013. He was also predeceased by his parents, Minnie (Able) and Leanard J. Wheeler; brothers, Willis, Lewis, Ora 'Pete', Charles, Roy 'Ray', Andrew, Donald and Arden 'Ike' Wheeler and sisters; Laura Wheeler, Marjory Wheeler, Erma Wheeler and Amy Wheeler.
Mr. Wheeler was born in Penn Yan, NY April 22, 1919. He married Janice Miller in Hammondsport, NY on July 23, 1955. He retired after 35 years at Mercury Aircraft. Harold enjoyed camping, traveling, cutting and splitting wood and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Pleasant Valley Grange for many years where he played in the "Kitchen Band". He assisted his wife on the Dairy Festival Committee for several years and was an active member of the Keuka Kampers Club for over 40 years. Harold was a past member of the Hammondsport Ambulance Corps and he was a Roofer. In his younger years he liked to dance and walk to the neighbors where they would enjoy a cookout and fun times. Harold would talk to whoever was willing to listen.
He is survived by his children, Patricia (Jeffrey) Winslow of Savona, NY and Theodore Wheeler (Kim Weiss) of Fawn Grove, PA; four grandchildren, Shannon Stratton of Bath, NY, Sean (Bobi) Stratton of Avoca, NY, Julie (GT) Stratton of Bath, NY and Jonathon Stratton (Andrea Johanna)of San Francisco, CA; six great grandchildren, Ivan Stratton, Zachary (Logan) Gee, Devin Rumsey (Billie Jo Kester), Andrew Lee, Rachel Lee and Sara Stratton, brother Leonard 'Jr' Wheeler of Avon, NY; sisters, Hazel Swinehart and Susan Eavs of Penn Yan along with several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews and 1 great great grandson.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm with funeral services to follow at 6:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Barre Butts officiating. In lieu of flowers you may make contributions in his name to, Avoca Methodist Church "Ramp" Fund or the Hammondsport Volunteer Ambulance corps.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 9, 2019