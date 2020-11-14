1/1
Harold J. "Butch" Rose
1947 - 2020
Harold J. "Butch" Rose, age 73 of Corning, New York passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1947 in Corning, NY the son of the late LaVerne Rose and Frances Allen Rose. He married Linda Denson on July 8, 1967.

Butch was a very proud grandfather and found great joy in attending his grandchildren's events from sports to dance. He loved cruising and attending car shows in his 1936 Chevy with Linda where he made many lifelong friends that were affectionately known as his Street Rod Family. He was also the neighborhood handyman, fixing just about anything that needed to be fixed. Butch enjoyed hunting with family and friends and was a lifetime National Wild Turkey Federation member. He was co-owner of Victory Highway Sharpening Repair and R and B Denson and Associates (glass repair).

Harold is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Denson Rose; children: Lorrie ( Rich) Evans of Hector, NY, Jason Rose of Corning; 4 grandchildren: Maxwell Evans of Hector, NY, Dylan Rose of Corning, Aubrey Rose of Corning; step grandson: Jason Evans of Jacksonville, FL; brother: LaVerne (JoAnn) Rose of Lindley; sister: Jean Kriner of Big Flats; brother in law: Paul (Dianne) Denson of Corning, Roy( Terri) Denson of Corning; close nephew: Dan (Deb) Rose of Corning, along with several special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his father and mother in law, Roy and Blanche Denson; sister, Mae VanEttan Cross.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm. A private funeral service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Corning First Baptist 110 E. First Street, Corning, NY 14030
Kind words or fond memories of of Butch can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 13, 2020
Dear Linda,
So sorry to learn of Butch's passing. I feel your pain and loss. Have many memories from the car club days and from seeing him driving the bus for ARC in Montour Falls. God Bless you .
Lynn Maki
Friend
November 14, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
