HAROLD L. HENRY Age 95 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019. Harold was born June 19, 1923 in Elmira Heights, NY the son of the late Mark and Rebecca Fish Henry. An ARMY Veteran of World War II and Korea Harold met and married his future wife Marianne Gerken while stationed in Germany and she pre-deceased him on April 9, 1995.
Harold was also pre-deceased by his daughter and son-in-law Ruth Erika Smithmen and Richard C. "Dick" Smithmen Jr., brother Harry, sisters Ruth and Joan. and long-time companion and dancing partner Nina E. Lencki. Harold was self-employed (Henry's Appliance Service),an honored member of Horseheads B.P.O.E Lodge # 2297 and Elk of the Year, and a life member of the Germania Mannerchor of Binghamton, NY. Club, and The Senior Center Dance Group in Ithaca, NY. Harold is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Margarete Anne Charlanow and Alexander Charlanow of Big Flats, NY; son: Mark Henry of Penn Yan, NY; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Monday April 22, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Officers and Members of Horseheads Elks Lodge # 2297 will meet at the Funeral Home on Monday at 7 PM to conduct a Memorial Service for our departed Brother. Harold's Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10 AM with Rev. Richard Hubbard officiating. Harold will be accorded Full Military Honors at Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY. Those wishing to honor Harold's memory may do so through memorials to the . Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 20, 2019