|
|
Harold Roy Edsall, 94, of Battle Creek,MI, died peacefully, with his loving daughter by his side, at Bickford Assisted Living, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Harold was born June 3, 1925, in Bath, New York, the son of Roy C. and Mabel J. (Hallett) Edsall. He attended Cold Springs School and Haverling High School, dropping out in 1943 to serve in the United States Coast Guard as an Apprentice Seaman (Reserve) until they learned he had a childhood injury to his right hand, for which he was honorably discharged with medical disability. Harold retired from Ingersoll-Rand in Painted Post, New York, with 35 years of service. However, he attended every retiree service dinner after retirement and was very proud to have received his 65 year service pin in 2017.
Harold was fortunate to have three great loves in his life. He married Celia L. Van Gelder on October 12, 1946, and had ?ve children: Robert, Raymond, Ginger, Donald, and Darrin (Ben); their marriage ended in divorce. He married Martha (Inscho) Buchanan in December 1970 with whom he shared 11 happy years before her death from breast cancer in 1982. He married Faye (DuVall) Richtmyer on July 12, 1985, and enjoyed 32 wonderful years of marriage until her death on November 21, 2017.
In addition to his wives Martha and Faye, he was predeceased by his parents; his son, Raymond Harold Edsall, and his brothers, Eldon C. Edsall and Lloyd L. Edsall. He is survived by sons Robert (Alona) Edsall of Kirksville, MO; Donald (Eileen) Edsall of Payson, AZ; Darrin (Diana) Edsall of Kansas City, MO; his only daughter, Ginger (Kenny) Kamps of Battle Creek, MI; grandchildren Traci (Kevin) Hoyt, Perry (Sabrina) Borden, Nathan (Christina) Edsall, David Edsall, Claire (Je? Faulstitch) Edsall, Adam (Michelle) Edsall, Aaron (Krystal) Edsall; nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Eileen Demun of Troupsburg, NY; special niece, Suzanne Edsall; seven stepchildren; and many more step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who loved him dearly.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 1 to 2 pm with a celebration of his life following at 2 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath, NY. Interment will immediately follow at Nondaga Cemetery, Bath, NY. Memorial contributions in lieu of ?owers may go to Grace Hospice of Kalamazoo, MI, or Erwin Fire & Rescue, Gang Mills, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 17, 2019