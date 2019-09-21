|
Harriet R. Anderson, 95, long-time resident of Corning NY, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 at Avendelle at Heritage Assisted Living, Rolesville, North Carolina. She was born in Center Ossipee, New Hampshire, the daughter of Harry and Annie Patriquin. She cherished her years growing up in the Boston area, taking the train from her home in Malden to her job in the city, and meeting her husband Joseph Anderson at the Malden First Baptist Church. Joseph's first job after graduating from Northeastern University brought them to Corning NY.
Harriet was married for 68 years, and was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her son David (Kathy) Anderson, Wake Forest NC, and daughters Ruth Tucker, New Bern NC, and Nancy (Ronald) Earley, Painted Post NY. She is survived by five grandchildren: Rachel (Silvano) Piferi, Sedley VA, Peter (Elizabeth) Anderson, Raleigh NC, Karen (Luke) Hall, Lyons NY, Chris (Michelle) Earley, Mechanicsburg PA, and Colleen (Todd) Russo, Statesville NC, and bringing joy into her life were her nine great grandchildren: Luke, Anna and Isabella Piferi, Patrick and Ava Anderson, Alexandra and Katelyn Earley, and Liliana and Tucker Russo. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Warren (Bette) Anderson of Danvers MA. Many nieces and nephews and their extended families fondly remember Harriet for the dear sweet aunt that she was.
Harriet was predeceased by her husband in January 2016 and her siblings and their spouses William (June) Patriquin and Helen (Odyss) Kneece.
Harriet loved to sew, knit, do needlepoint, and crochet in her free time. She enjoyed knitting baby hats for Corning Hospital's newborn babies, mittens for the community, and afghans for all her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends. She is remembered locally by many for leading our Girl Scout troop, for her welcoming face at the Corning Hospital front desk, and for her active participation in many roles serving the First Baptist Church of Painted Post. The women of her church, the cadre of hospital volunteers, members of Embroiderers' Guild on Market Street, and her neighbors on Princeton Avenue were many of her closest friends.
Family and friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday September 23rd from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Vaughn VanSkiver officiating. Burial will take place in the family plot at Chapel Knoll Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Harriet's name can be sent to Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. The Transitions staff provided excellent care & support for Harriet and family in her last 2 months.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 21, 2019