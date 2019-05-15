Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Corning, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. King


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry E. King Obituary
Harry E. King, age 84 of Big Flats, NY passed away on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on December 21st, 1934 in Westfield, PA to Harry King Sr. and Lettie Mallinson. He married Jane Clute June 25, 1966 at Christ Episcopal Church in Corning. He was predeceased by his wife on June 8, 2018.

Harry served his country in the Air Force from 1957-1961. He was a 46 year employee of Corning Inc., spending over 30 years as an electrician before his retirement. He worked in various departments at Corning, eventually working the majority of his career in Houghton Park and the Corning Museum of Glass.

Harry is survived by his son: George D. King of Mt. Holly, North Carolina; grandchildren: Scott Douglas King of San Diego, CA, Sara May King, Shawn Eugene King, of Mt. Holly, North Carolina; brothers Richard and Larry of Maryland.

Harry was also predeceased by his brothers Joe, Howard, Frank, and his sister Edith.

It was Harry's wish that there be no visitation. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Hope Cemetery in Corning. Kind words or fond memories of Harry can be offered to his family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now