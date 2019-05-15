|
|
Harry E. King, age 84 of Big Flats, NY passed away on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on December 21st, 1934 in Westfield, PA to Harry King Sr. and Lettie Mallinson. He married Jane Clute June 25, 1966 at Christ Episcopal Church in Corning. He was predeceased by his wife on June 8, 2018.
Harry served his country in the Air Force from 1957-1961. He was a 46 year employee of Corning Inc., spending over 30 years as an electrician before his retirement. He worked in various departments at Corning, eventually working the majority of his career in Houghton Park and the Corning Museum of Glass.
Harry is survived by his son: George D. King of Mt. Holly, North Carolina; grandchildren: Scott Douglas King of San Diego, CA, Sara May King, Shawn Eugene King, of Mt. Holly, North Carolina; brothers Richard and Larry of Maryland.
Harry was also predeceased by his brothers Joe, Howard, Frank, and his sister Edith.
It was Harry's wish that there be no visitation. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Hope Cemetery in Corning. Kind words or fond memories of Harry can be offered to his family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 15, 2019