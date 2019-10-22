Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Beaver Dams Vol. Fire Dept.
1165 County Rd. 19
Beaver Dams, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Stoddard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Stoddard


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Stoddard Obituary
Harry E. Stoddard of Russell Hill Road, Watkins Glen, NY, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 86 on October 19, 2019 with family members at his side.

Born November 27, 1932 in Beaver Dams, NY, Harry was married for 58 years to Beverly Stoddard, who preceded him in death on December 4, 2010. Harry worked on the railroad and in 1995 retired from Dresser Rand, previously Ingersoll Rand. He was always ready and willing to help anyone who needed it, and he will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Harry is survived by his sons, Harry of Hayes, VA, Charles of Watkins Glen, NY; daughters, Beverly (Brian) of Mesa, AZ, Pam Kniffin of Corning, NY; sisters, Martha Mitchell of Honeoye, NY, Rose (Stephen) Fundurulic of Beaver Dams, NY, Raghnild Cornish of Penn Yan, NY, Rachel Stoddard of Watkins Glen, NY; as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

In addition to Beverly, Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Raghnild Stoddard; son, Ivan Stoddard; sister, Violet Allis; and brother, Franklin Stoddard.

In keeping with Harry's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at Beaver Dams Cemetery.

Friends are invited to join the family at a memorial service beginning at noon, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Beaver Dams Vol. Fire Dept., 1165 County Rd. 19, Beaver Dams, NY.

Memorial contributions may be directed to CareFirst NY, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY, 14870.

To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
Download Now