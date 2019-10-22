|
Harry E. Stoddard of Russell Hill Road, Watkins Glen, NY, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 86 on October 19, 2019 with family members at his side.
Born November 27, 1932 in Beaver Dams, NY, Harry was married for 58 years to Beverly Stoddard, who preceded him in death on December 4, 2010. Harry worked on the railroad and in 1995 retired from Dresser Rand, previously Ingersoll Rand. He was always ready and willing to help anyone who needed it, and he will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Harry is survived by his sons, Harry of Hayes, VA, Charles of Watkins Glen, NY; daughters, Beverly (Brian) of Mesa, AZ, Pam Kniffin of Corning, NY; sisters, Martha Mitchell of Honeoye, NY, Rose (Stephen) Fundurulic of Beaver Dams, NY, Raghnild Cornish of Penn Yan, NY, Rachel Stoddard of Watkins Glen, NY; as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
In addition to Beverly, Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Raghnild Stoddard; son, Ivan Stoddard; sister, Violet Allis; and brother, Franklin Stoddard.
In keeping with Harry's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at Beaver Dams Cemetery.
Friends are invited to join the family at a memorial service beginning at noon, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Beaver Dams Vol. Fire Dept., 1165 County Rd. 19, Beaver Dams, NY.
Memorial contributions may be directed to CareFirst NY, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY, 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 22, 2019