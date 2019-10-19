|
Harry F. Yost, age 99 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Bath VA Medical Center.
Born on April 8, 1920 in Tyrone, NY, he was the son of the late Guy and Bessie (Clark) Yost. He married Iva Pierce on November 22, 1940. She preceded him in death on October 27, 2013. He later joined the United States Army, serving during World War II from 1944 to 1946, being honorably discharged in 1946 as a Sargent. He served in the Battle of the Bulge and received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for rescuing men under fire. During his time in France, Harry procured a motorcycle that he rode daily until his Commander made him destroy it. After he returned from his service he began working as a Gaffer for Corning, Inc., retiring with 40 years of service.
Harry was commander and a member of the Corning Ritual Team, a member of the Corning Moose Lodge and the American Legion in Big Flats. In their early years, Harry and Iva enjoyed water skiing, swimming and fishing on the Finger Lakes. They were avid golfers and enjoyed playing card games, especially Euchre with friends. They were avid motorcycle riders and would travel with Gerald in their side car. Harry also enjoyed bowling and hunting in his free time. During the last few years, while taking care of his wife, Iva, Harry enjoyed watching, golf, tennis, baseball and NASCAR.
Harry is survived by his son, Gerald (Elissa) Yost of Big Flats, NY; grandchildren: Jonathan (Alicia) Yost of Syracuse, NY, Sara Yost of Corning, NY, Virginia Carter of Bath, NY; great grandchildren: Vivian Carter and Olivia Dodds; and sister, Helen (Floyd "Blondie") Wicker of Dundee, NY.
In addition to his parents and wife, Harry was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Lewis Galik.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 12:00 pm, Celebrant Barb Rossi officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the family plot at Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's name may be sent to a Veteran's organization of your choice.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 19, 2019