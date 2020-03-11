|
BATH, NY.; Harry (Mike) Hargraves 66, passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He was born in Bath, NY on August 15, 1953.
Mike married Virginia (Ginny) Keyes on August 17, 1974.
Mike graduated from Haverling High School in 1973. He then went to work at Babcock Ladder where he worked over 20 years. Then he worked for Steuben Health Care and Proc Air delivering medical equipment until retirement.
Mike was a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
His passion was work both at his job and at home. He was always willing to help any of our neighbors with anything they needed, mowing grass, plowing snow or any odd jobs. The neighbors will never be the same.
Mike was predeceased by his parents Harold and Pauline Hargraves, father and mother-in-law Gordon and Genevieve Keyes, infant daughter Amy and step-brother Jim Cobb.
He is survived by his step-mother Minnie Hargraves, his loving wife of almost 46 years Ginny Hargraves, daughters Alicia Hargraves, Amber (Shane) Magill, grandson Josh (Tonya Henry) Krisher, granddaughter Alex (Brandon Brown) Magill, grandson Ean Magill, who was his whole world, 6 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his four legged best friends Mya and Tilly. Mike's siblings Cheryl Dowd (Todd Dildine), Pat (Ken) Sherer, Tom (Nancy) Hargraves, Joe (Linda) Hargraves, Bob (Carlos) Hargraves, Linda Hargraves, Lynn Hargraves, Dick (Jan) Hargraves, Stella Smith, John (Kathy Corneal) Hargraves, Paul (Lisa) Hargraves, Joyce Kulikowski and Melissa (Marvin) Gokey.
At Mike's request there will be no funeral service, but there will be a Celebration of life on Sunday March 29, 2020 at the Bath American Legion from 2:00pm to 6:00pm with casual attire jeans.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bath Ambulance, Wilmont Cancer Center in Rochester, NY or a .
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 11, 2020