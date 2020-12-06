Harry L. White, of Painted Post, passed away on Saturday, November 29, 2020.



Harry was born on April 11, 1919 in Potsdam, NY to the late Lawrence & Ruth White; he lived over 101 years with a big heart and a twinkle in his eye!



The second of 8 children, he grew up on the old Crane farm outside Canton and graduated from Canton ATC Agricultural and Technical College (now SUNY Canton) in 1938.



Harry proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps from 1941-45, sailing to Brisbane, Australia in January, 1942. After serving in Australia, the Philippines, New Guinea and the Dutch East Indies, Harry returned home in 1945.



Over the years, he kept in touch with the men at reunions of the 22nd Bomb Group "Marauders." Harry married the love of his life, Marcia L. Fox, in 1947 and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage.



Living and working in many places over the years, he always made an impression on those who knew him. He worked many years in dairies both in Naples and Victor, NY, and as an electrician, nicknamed "Sparky," in the Naples area, he "wired" the Bristol Valley Playhouse with his brother-in-law, Cyril Fox.



His years of volunteering included the Finger Lakes National Forest in Hector, NY, and, most recently, the Corning Senior Center.



Harry was proud to be an over 8 gallon blood donor, a member of the American Legion and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus.



A faithful Catholic, he attended All Saints Parish in Corning. Harry is survived by his brother, Frank of Canton, NY; children: Denise, Joel, Jackie and Rodney; 6 grandchildren: Brian, Kyle, Sara, Alyssa, Seth and Penn, and 8 great grandchildren: Abby, Hannah, Addie, Elliott, Grace, Julia, Alex and Audrey.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marcia, and great granddaughter, Rebecca.



There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life and burial at Rose Ridge Cemetery in Naples will be held at the convenience of the family.



