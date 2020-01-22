Home

Harry Lee Myers


1926 - 2020
Harry Lee Myers Obituary
Harry Lee Myers, 93, of Meyers Road, Tyrone passed away Friday January 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Wayne, October 30, 1926, the son of Lee And Mary Carpenter Myers.

Harry worked for Ingersoll-Rand for many years, he was an avid wood worker and gardener.

Surviving are his wife. Naomi Baker Myers, Daughters Cindy Buchanan, and Kim Palmer. Grandchildren Amanda Ribble, Wesley Lapp, Derek Lapp, Angie Russell and Joey Dixon and several great-grandchildren.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 22, 2020
