|
|
Harry Leland Southard passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Zephyrhills, FL. He was born October 13, 1940 in Corning, NY to Leland and Dow Hart Southard. He married Jean Froehlich on September 14, 1958. He loved being outside and especially loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his father Leland, his mother Dow, step mother Irma, brother Floyd, sister Betty, brother Harold, sister Carol, sister Darleen and daughter in law Denise.
He is survived by his loving wife Jean, daughter Jackie Umfress, son Rick (Ginger) Southard, daughter Sandra Southard and daughter Terri (Guy) Justice. Grandchildren Jacob (Kathy) Southard, Luke Umfress, Cole Umfress, Stacy Southard, Travis Southard, Anthony Southard, Don Clark, Jamie Justice and Jesse Justice. Great grandchildren Dylan Southard, Tress Southard, Dane Southard, Kaliyah Umfress, Robert Sadler, Mckenzie (Skyler) Callahan-Miller, Donnie Clark and Ian Clark.
Sister Caroline (Fred) Chandler, sister Rebecca (Bob) Elliott, brother Stephen Southard, sister Sheila Southard, sister Esther (Robert) Hoose and brother Tom Southard. Several brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing hours. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at the home he shared with his wife Jean in Zephyrhills, FL Friday, April 24, 2020 from 1:00-4:00. In lieu of flowers the family has requested monetary donations be made to Jean Southard and sent to their daughter Terri Justice at 4721 Larch Dr. Zephyrhills, FL 33542.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 24, 2020