Harry M. Pierce, 80, of Lindley, New York passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold J. and Jean Viola Knapp Pierce.
Harry is survived by his children, Martin James (Patricia) Pierce of Horseheads, Roberta Lee (Joseph) Davis of NC and Jennifer Lynn (Marc) Horning of Parish, NY; mother of his children, Rhoda Pierce of Corning; significant other, Margaret Abrams of Lindley; step-children, Jolie (Robert) Guiles, Matthew Abrams, Misty Abrams and Alan (AJ) J. Abrams; siblings, Betty Jean Walters of KY, Richard E. (Catherine) Pierce of Lindley, Nancy Ann King of Lindley and Steve Pierce of Lindley; grandchildren, Halle, Derek, Pierce and Storm; and step-grandchildren, Logan, Robert, Christian, Ava, Alex, Deanna and Ellie; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Before his passing, Harry had a chance to present his final thoughts.
Mr. Pierce proudly purchased his beautiful piece of farmland in 1965. Unfortunately, upon returning from his honeymoon trip, he observed that the town had bulldozed his fence and built Steamtown Creek Road across the only open field on his property. During the 1960's, he helped form the Lindley-Presho Fire Department. His father donated the land and Harry constructed the foundation. Harry was then elected as the 1st assistant Fire Chief. In the 1970's he worked to form the Lindley-Presho-Caton Little League.
Sadly, the flood of 1972 washed away the field, but he was able to overcome this setback by building two fields in Presho on land donated by CGW. Harry was proud to have served as President of the little league after having served as Chief Umpire for 2 years prior. When he left his position, there were 109 children enjoying the baseball program in brand new uniforms and $5,000.00 saved in the treasury. In the 1980's, Harry found himself arrested and fined $150/week for sawing timber from his own property to construct pallets. Harry was also involved in the 480-acre forestry program for many years, but after realizing it cost more to maintain than the tax break it touted would benefit he and his beloved farm, he removed himself from the program and had to pay $127,000 in penalties. Harry also proudly served as the Town Assessor for over 30 years for very little pay (averaging $1,200 per year). Despite the excellent work he had done, and the large amounts of money he saved the town, the town board reduced his salary $500.00 in the 2016 budget. After this, and never having been given so much as a "Thank You" for his services, Harry respectfully resigned from his much-loved position on January 31st, 2016. Harry may not have been a hero to some, but he was a hero to many.
Over his lifetime he has donated over 12 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross, effectively helping hundreds of people. Over the course of a lifetime, Harry was an incredibly hard worker, dedicated much of his time and resources to better his community and has always remained faithful to the United States of America. In the words of Harry himself "It's been a great life" and the lives of others were made better because Harry was here.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at Lindley Community Church, 9607 Morgan Creek Road, Lindley, New York. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lindley Community Church, 9607 Morgan Creek Road, Lindley, New York with Pastor Garrett Plitt officiating and a private burial to follow in the Pierce Family Cemetery in Lindley. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Harry's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.