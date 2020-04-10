|
Harry "Butch" Warner Aldrich, age 75, of Addison, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 7th in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
Butch was born in Angelica, New York on April 3, 1945 to the late Hiram and Mable (Jordan) Aldrich. He was the youngest of nine siblings.
He married Ann Baker on August 21, 1983 in the town of Tuscarora. He had two sons Casey Dillon Aldrich and Harry Butch Aldrich and a step daughter April (Phillips) Karley.
Butch will always be remembered for being generous, kind hearted, and easy going. He was a very social person and never met a stranger. He loved hunting and fishing with his family. He enjoyed playing euchre with Whitney as his partner, going to the casinos, and watching college basketball, especially the Syracuse Orangemen and discussing the games for hours with his brother Chuck.
He raced at the Woodhull Raceway in a car sponsored by Chuck. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was an Earnhardt fan. Butch was a true craftsman with excavation equipment and loved helping with projects.
He was employed for 45 years by A.L. Blades & Sons where he started as a laborer and worked his way up to become a respected blacktop foreman. He prided himself and his crew on getting as much blacktop laid in a day as he could. He will be remembered by his crew for his drive, determination and his heated discussions with Marland.
Butch served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was also a long time member of the Moose Club. Butch is in the Corning-Painted Post Hall of fame for his superior basketball skills. He played four years of Varsity basketball for the West High Vikings under Coach McGill where the team played to a sold out crowd every game.
Butch is survived by wife Ann Aldrich, son Harry (Whitney) Aldrich, granddaughter Annaleigh Maria Aldrich, grandson Brady Warner Aldrich, step-daughter April (Phillips) Karley, step-granddaughter Nina Karley, brother Cy (Marie) Aldrich, and brother Chuck (Shirley) Aldrich. He was predeceased by his son Casey Dillon Aldrich, his brothers Skip, Rube, Jack, Honey, and Bob, as well as his sisters Ellen and Bonnie.
Butch was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a source of great strength and wisdom and will be missed immensely by all who knew him. -"I can leap tall buildings with one bound"
At Butch's request no services will be held. Memories and condolences may be sent to the Aldrich residence at 8177 County Route 5, Addison, NY, 14801.
Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 10, 2020