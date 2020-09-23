1/1
Hattie E. Harshberger
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hattie E. Harshberger, age 68 of Campbell, NY passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Born on October 1, 1951 in Blossburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Mary (Scott) Potter.

Hattie had three children: Blanche Atwell of Campbell, NY, Terry (Kim) Potter of Macedon, NY and Angel Potter; grandchildren: Stephanie Davis of Rochester, NY, Nicole Carlson of Corning, NY, Winfield Atwell of Corning, NY, Kristina Potter of Corning, NY, Melissa Radford of Elmira, NY, Dominic Potter of Indiana, Anthony Atwell of Endicott, NY, Paul Atwell, III of Corning, NY, Henry Stebbins of Indiana, Jason Potter of Macedon, NY, Ashley Potter of Macedon, NY, Amanda Potter of Ontario, NY, James Rickner of East Rochester, NY and Nicole Brooks of Hamlin, NY; and several great grandchildren; siblings: Rosie Gee of Elkland, PA, Ronnie Potter of Elkland, PA, David Potter of Allentown, PA, Pat Wright of Potsdam, NY, Donnie Potter of Hornell, NY, JR Smith of PA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Hattie was predeceased by her daughter, Angel Potter; sister, Viola Bruni; and brother, Billy Potter.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A private funeral service will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the family plot in Hope Cemetery, Corning. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.

Words of comfort may be offered at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved