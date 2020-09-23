Hattie E. Harshberger, age 68 of Campbell, NY passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Born on October 1, 1951 in Blossburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Mary (Scott) Potter.
Hattie had three children: Blanche Atwell of Campbell, NY, Terry (Kim) Potter of Macedon, NY and Angel Potter; grandchildren: Stephanie Davis of Rochester, NY, Nicole Carlson of Corning, NY, Winfield Atwell of Corning, NY, Kristina Potter of Corning, NY, Melissa Radford of Elmira, NY, Dominic Potter of Indiana, Anthony Atwell of Endicott, NY, Paul Atwell, III of Corning, NY, Henry Stebbins of Indiana, Jason Potter of Macedon, NY, Ashley Potter of Macedon, NY, Amanda Potter of Ontario, NY, James Rickner of East Rochester, NY and Nicole Brooks of Hamlin, NY; and several great grandchildren; siblings: Rosie Gee of Elkland, PA, Ronnie Potter of Elkland, PA, David Potter of Allentown, PA, Pat Wright of Potsdam, NY, Donnie Potter of Hornell, NY, JR Smith of PA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Hattie was predeceased by her daughter, Angel Potter; sister, Viola Bruni; and brother, Billy Potter.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A private funeral service will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the family plot in Hope Cemetery, Corning. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
