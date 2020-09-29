Heather A. Hortman, age 41, of Corning, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 4, 1979 to Joseph Cavallaro and Margaret Tammaro in Corning. On a beautiful fall day surrounded by family and friends Heather married her true love, Christopher Hortman, on September 3, 2005 at St. Mary's Church.



Heather… where do I begin? Writing an obituary to capture everything magical about you is impossible. To know Heather was to love her. The incomparable big sister, flawless first-born daughter, adoring mother, loving wife, favorite aunt and beloved friend. We were all enamored with you. When you met her, it wouldn't take long for you to see what made her special. Her compassion for others was genuine. To light up a room with her smile and energy would be an understatement. You would feel it. Her strength was immeasurable with an unrivalled will to survive.



If you asked Heather what her favorite sound was, her answer never wavered, and it was the same every time you asked her. The sound of our animated Italian family gathering around a table on a Sunday morning. The simple sound of love. She constantly reminded those around her of the importance of family and how grateful we are to have each other.



The relationship that she shared with her son, Joey, was unlike any other. He is her world. If you were lucky enough to be present when she would look at his face, the joy radiating would infect you. Heather fought her fight for nearly six years and Joey was the rock that she needed.



I'm fighting back tears trying to write this. I'm heartbroken. I lost my superhero. We all lost someone very special. I'm also smiling through the tears. We are all fortunate to have her in our life. Her memory and legacy will always be her family and friends. Her strength is instilled in US. Her love is US. When you remember Heather, I promise you the memory will inspire you. At the end, she made the sacrifice. She left this world to become our guardian. Close your eyes. She is with me, she is with you, she is with all of us. Love lives on.



She is survived by husband of 15 years, Chris, son, Joseph Hortman, mother, Margaret Tammaro of Corning, father, Joseph (Hope) Cavallaro of Florida, father and mother in law David & Diane Hortman, siblings, Michael Cavallaro of Los Angeles, California, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Swanson of Corning, Kelly (Brent) Fairbanks of Savona, Auriel (Tom) Cliff of Corning, Amber (Chris) Card of Corning, and Brooke (Carter) Payne of Corning, brothers in law David (Kelly) Hortman of Corning, Bill (April) Hortman of Corning, sisters in law Heather (Matt) Pollack, Holly (Brian) O'Rourke, grandmother, Marguerite Tammaro of Waverly, several nieces and nephews. Heather was predeceased by her grandparents, Benny and Lois Cavallaro, and her grandfather, Alfred S. Tammaro.



Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 West Pulteney Street, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm (Noon) and again from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Wednesday. A celebration of Heather's life will follow there at 6:00 pm with Fr. Patrick Conner officiating. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply. Face masks are required. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery on Thursday at 10:00 am.

