PITTSFIELD - Helen C. Tennies, 94, of Harryel Street passed away on June 25, 2019 following a brief illness at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born on February 5, 1925 in Savona, NY, the daughter of Philip and Fannie Robie Chatfield. Helen was a 1942 graduate of Savona Central High School in Savona, New York.
Helen was mother and homemaker, raising and caring for her family.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a 60 plus year member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Helen leaves her husband Paul R. Tennies who she married on July 7, 1957, daughters Deborah Spath, Joan Sjolander and her husband Curtis, Lisa Tennies and her husband Daniel Laska, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Ruth King, Phyllis Morseman and brother Donald Chatfield.
FUNERAL NOTICE- Calling hours for Mrs. Helen C. Tennies will be held Friday from 5-7PM at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home, 107 E Steuben Street, Bath, NY 14810. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11AM at the First Presbyterian Church, Bath. Burial will be at 2PM in the Nondaga Cemetery in Bath, New York. Donations in her memory may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 27, 2019