Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Tennies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen C. Tennies


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen C. Tennies Obituary
PITTSFIELD - Helen C. Tennies, 94, of Harryel Street passed away on June 25, 2019 following a brief illness at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born on February 5, 1925 in Savona, NY, the daughter of Philip and Fannie Robie Chatfield. Helen was a 1942 graduate of Savona Central High School in Savona, New York.

Helen was mother and homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a 60 plus year member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Helen leaves her husband Paul R. Tennies who she married on July 7, 1957, daughters Deborah Spath, Joan Sjolander and her husband Curtis, Lisa Tennies and her husband Daniel Laska, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Ruth King, Phyllis Morseman and brother Donald Chatfield.

FUNERAL NOTICE- Calling hours for Mrs. Helen C. Tennies will be held Friday from 5-7PM at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home, 107 E Steuben Street, Bath, NY 14810. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11AM at the First Presbyterian Church, Bath. Burial will be at 2PM in the Nondaga Cemetery in Bath, New York. Donations in her memory may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now