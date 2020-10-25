Helen H. Scudder, age 92, of Painted Post, NY died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Absolut Care At Three Rivers in Painted Post.
Helen was born February 4, 1928 in Penn Yan, NY. She was the daughter of Fredrick C. and Sara Isabelle (Goodsell) Hayes.
She attended Penn Yan Academy until her Junior year of high school. After moving to Painted Post, she graduated from Painted Post High School in 1944 at the age of sixteen.
Helen married Russell C. Scudder, her high school sweetheart, on December 15, 1945 in Painted Post. Their wedding was on the twenty-fifth wedding anniversary of her parents. Helen and Russell were blessed with 67 lovingly devoted years of marriage.
Helen and Russell owned and operated the Clover Farm Grocery Store in Coopers Plains, NY for many years. She was a secretary at Hunt Glass Works, worked at Rockwell's Department Store in Corning, was a secretary in the Order Department office at Ingersoll Rand in Painted Post, and retired on November 8, 1985 from the Southeast Steuben County Library in Corning where she held the position of senior library clerk for over fifteen years. Helen was known to hundreds of children as the "Library Lady" and "Story Hour Teacher".
She was a cystic fibrosis campaign fund volunteer for many years as well as a volunteer for the Cancer Society
. Helen had been a member of the Maranatha Church in Horseheads prior to joining Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, where she so enjoyed the adult Sunday School classes. She was a member of the Painted Post High School Alumni Association, the Business and Professional Women's Club in Corning, NY, and was president of the Frank Pierce PTA. Helen was a girl scout leader for five years and a long-time member of the Campbell-Erwin Baptist Church in Coopers Plains, where she was a member of the choir and a soloist.
She enjoyed spending time through the years with her grandchildren and beloved dogs, Lady, Bonnie, and Mazzie. Helen also enjoyed playing the piano and organ. Among her interests were learning more about our Lord God, antiques, reading, Christian and Country music, collecting giraffes, and Elvis.
Helen is survived by three daughters: Cheryl Ann (John III) Quealy of Cameron Mills, NY, Linda Jean (David) Fagan of Geneva, NY, Pamela Jill Price of Painted Post; nine grandchildren: Bridget Quealy (Loren Hively) of Addison, NY, Brian Quealy (JoAnn VanZile) of Painted Post, John (Jennifer) Quealy IV of Addison, Benjamin Fagan of Canandaigua, NY, Rebecca Fagan (Robert Neal) of Elmira, NY, Joseph Fagan (Lisa Gibson) of Geneva, Saralynn (Adam) Farley of Rushville, NY, Kimberly (Kyle) Thompson of Corning, Jonathan (Beth) Price of Middletown, NY; eleven great grandchildren: Katie and Cooper Miles, Camden Hively, Hunter, Allyssa, Walker, and Colton Quealy, Isabella Fagan, Jasmine Farley, Charley and Chase Neal; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Hayes of Painted Post; and several precious nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Sara Hayes; husband, Russell Scudder; sister, Aletha Steele of Massachusetts; brother, Gerald Hayes of Corning; son-in-law, David Fagan of Geneva; and great grandson, Cayson Hively of Addison.
Helen requested no calling hours and a private funeral service. A private committal service will be held at her graveside at Chapel Knoll Cemetery in Coopers Plains.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Room (Youth Service Dept.) of the Southeast Steuben County Library, 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Suite 101, Corning, NY 14830; Girl Scouts of the USA at https://www.girlscouts.org
; or Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 150 Victory Highway, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Helen's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.