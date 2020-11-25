1/
Helen J. Warunek
1926 - 2020
Helen J. Warunek, age 94 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.

Born on March 2, 1926 in Corning, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Kapral. Helen was a graduate of Corning Free Academy. She married James Warunek, he predeceased her on September 2, 2017. Helen will be remembered for her many years of floral design at the Corning Flower Shop.

Helen is survived by her son Dr. David Warunek and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters.

Private services will be held. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name may be sent to the ASPCA.

Her family wishes to thank the Administration and Staff at Absolut Care of Three Rivers for the professional and compassionate care that she received as a resident of their facility.

Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
November 25, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
