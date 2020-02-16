|
Helen "Judy" Judith Fagan passed away suddenly and joined our heavenly Lord on the morning of February 11, 2020 while on vacation with family in Oldsmar, Florida. Judy was born on February 24, 1945 to the late Isaac and Ardith Finch Sproule. Judy is survived by her two beloved daughters, Rebecca Armstrong of Fort Worth, Texas and Susan Barry Tataje of Fort Collins, Colorado along with her two adored grandsons, Jonathan Tataje and Gabriel Tataje of Fort Collins. Also surviving are her dearest siblings: Dick (Phyllis) Sproule, Joe (Chris) Sproule, Peggy Cotter, Arlene Rosenberg, and George (Nancy) Sproule. She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Sproule, who passed away August 12, 1973.
Judy has been a long-time resident of Corning, NY for most of her life. She graduated from Corning Free Academy in 1963 and later attended CCFL. Judy was a devoted mother and homemaker. She loved to cook and host family gatherings during the holidays. She enjoyed leading her daughters in the Girl Scouts and supported their academics, sports, and activities. Judy was passionate about volunteering her time to the Corning Hospital Chapter and several other charities. She also loved to read, play cards, golf, and spend time at the Finger Lakes with family. Later in life, Judy enjoyed traveling to visit her family in Texas and Colorado and was also able to enjoy vacations in Alaska and Florida. She loved to spoil and cuddle with the animals in her life, especially her sister's dog "Maggie" and her daughters dogs, "Bailey", "Tigger" and the late "Wilson". Above all, Judy was totally devoted to her children and grandchildren, always providing them with unconditional love and support. She will be remembered by her siblings, friends, and all those who loved her for her generosity, sweet and adoring personality and for being the kindest and most loving mother and grandmother anyone could wish for. She was a beautiful woman with a heart of gold. Her youthful smile and gentle spirit will live in our hearts and memories forever. Jonny and Gabe (grandsons) wanted to note Judy's favorite saying was always "I love you all the way to the moon and back!" and we will continue to profess that expression to each other in our everyday lives.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from noon until 2 PM where memorial services will follow at 2:00 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. with Father Lewis Brown officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Corning. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's memory to The March of Dimes, Bampa's House (Hospice), or any local charity.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 16, 2020