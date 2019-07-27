|
Corning, NY - Helen Klokus, 89, of Corning, NY passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, unexpectedly at home.
Helen was born December 8, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Peter and Cecelia (Miklovich) Schur.
She married Stanley Klokus on October 12, 1952.
Helen loved to play bingo in her younger years and participated in a lot of activities at her church. Helen was a woman of perseverance and she will be missed by many.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Gary) Kohler of Painted Post, NY. Her granddaughter, Heather Lowman predeceased her in 2017. She is also survived by a great granddaughter, Brittany (Kyle) Coleman of Corning and great grandson, Jeremy Kohler of Elmira, NY, a step granddaughter, Tammy Dawkins of Virginia, as well as, a sister, Emily Yatison of Bristol, PA, several great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her parents and husband, Stanley Klokus.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery. Committal prayers and Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Acly-Stover Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 27, 2019