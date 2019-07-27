Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Klokus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Klokus


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Klokus Obituary
Corning, NY - Helen Klokus, 89, of Corning, NY passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, unexpectedly at home.

Helen was born December 8, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Peter and Cecelia (Miklovich) Schur.

She married Stanley Klokus on October 12, 1952.

Helen loved to play bingo in her younger years and participated in a lot of activities at her church. Helen was a woman of perseverance and she will be missed by many.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Gary) Kohler of Painted Post, NY. Her granddaughter, Heather Lowman predeceased her in 2017. She is also survived by a great granddaughter, Brittany (Kyle) Coleman of Corning and great grandson, Jeremy Kohler of Elmira, NY, a step granddaughter, Tammy Dawkins of Virginia, as well as, a sister, Emily Yatison of Bristol, PA, several great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her parents and husband, Stanley Klokus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery. Committal prayers and Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Acly-Stover Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now