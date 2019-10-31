|
Helen Miller, 92, of Monterey, NY, passed away on October 28, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was born on March 8, 1927 in Bradford, NY, the daughter of John and Catherine (Kolscak) Romance. She was a graduate of Bradford Central School class of 1945. She married Elwin (Pete) Miller on June 25, 1947. He predeceased her on October 27, 2018.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Lorraine and Raymond Ellison of Monterey, NY; beloved grandson, Christopher Ellison of Rochester, NY; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Joe, John and Steve Romance, and three sisters, Anna Kowalski, Mary Aftuck and Kate Bocek.
Helen loved gardening, especially her flower beds, feeding and watching the birds, reading, sewing, crafts, and going to the casino.
It was Helen's wishes that there be no visitation. Interment will be in Maltby Cemetery in Monterey, NY at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made in her honor to a . To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 31, 2019