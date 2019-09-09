|
|
Helen W. (Womer) Scutt, 85, of Titusville, FL passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette, PA.
Born June 23, 1934 in Potter Brook, PA she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Nellie (Blizzard) Womer. She was a graduate of Westfield High School, Tioga County, PA. Helen lived most of her life in Troopsburg, NY and Titusville, FL.
She was a homemaker who loved to read. Helen enjoyed playing bingo and spending time and entertaining for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her, husband, Allison E. Scutt; son, Barry E. Scutt; and sisters, Laura Moore and Betty Cornish.
Helen is survived by her son, Christopher M. (Kimberly) Scutt of Murrysville; grandchildren, Caleb and Libby Scutt of Murrysville; Tina (Mike) Pagano of Seneca Falls, NY; Wendy (Aaron) Romney of Fairfield, CT; great grandchildren, Jules and Jackson Pagano; Charlie and Hannah Romney; siblings, Mabel, Mary, Jane, Nina, Priscilla, Grace, and Richard; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Helen's request there will be no viewing. A Memorial Service will held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Mills Union Church, Church St., Mills, PA. Burial will take place in Utopia Cemetery, Friendship, NY.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Helen's memory to your local .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 100 Owens View Ave. Apollo, PA.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 9, 2019