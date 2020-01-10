|
SHUTT, Henry "Hank" Arthur age 85 of Lawrenceville, Pa. passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2020 at the Community Living Center, Bath VA. Medical Center. He was born June 22, 1934 in Bingham Twp., Pa. the son of Frank J. and Alice Ahearn Shutt. He retired from Ingersoll-Rand, Painted Post. Henry was a proud Navy veteran and served honorably during the Korean War on the USS. Gwin. He was a volunteer firefighter and a beloved member of the Lawrenceville Station 8 for over 60 tears; his second family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and camping. He always had a sparkle in his eyes and a wonderful sense of humor and a smile for everyone he met. He is survived by his daughter Carol Fitzgerald and fiancé Daniel Guth, Dundee, NY., son Scott (Sue) Shutt, Lawrenceville, four grandchildren, Bobby Fitzgerald, Dawn Fitzgerald, Cassandra (John) Vogel and Jennifer Shutt. three great grandchildren, Landon, Declan and Garret Vogel.He is also survived by his step son Daniel (Yevette) Button, granddaughter Allison Button and great - granddaughter Madison Button, brothers, Howard (Anne) Shutt, Lawrenceville and William D. Shutt Sr, Genesee. sisters, Betty (Francis) Sturdevant, Angie (Melvin) Finke, Shinglehouse, Jennie (Paul) Urbaniak, Lawrenceville. several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen, stepsons, David Button and Dennis Button, a grandson Aaron Button and five brothers, Leo, Virgle, Lewis, Charles and James. Friends are invited to a memorial service Sunday January 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm. at the Lawrenceville Fire Dept. Substation located in Lawrence Twp. on Route 287 across from Halls Lumber. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Lawrenceville Fire Dept., P.O.Box 177, Lawrenceville, Pa. 16929. Arrangements are in care of the Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. (kenyonfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 10, 2020