Henry E. Harris, 78, of County Route 100, Woodhull, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Henry was born on the Harris family farm in Addison on April 12, 1941, the son of Elmer E. and Ora Mae Miller Harris. Raised in Addison, Henry attended Addison Central School.
Henry was a lifelong dairy farmer, having been involved in the operation of the family farm in Addison as a young man and later purchasing his own farm in Woodhull which he and his family operated together.
On February 17, 1962, Henry and Sandra J. Fowler were married at the First Presbyterian Church of Addison. Sandy preceded Henry in death on December 9, 2014.
Henry loved horses and ponies and always had some in his care. He was the horseman for DL Rumsey in Bath for five years. Henry loved to participate in parades and also entered competitions at horse shows and horse and pony pulls. His horses and ponies won scores of ribbons over the years in competitions. A lover of western music and round and square dancing, Henry was a graduate of the Tony Barber School of Music in Elmira. He was an accomplished piano, organ and especially, accordion player.
Henry is survived by his children and their spouses, Jeffrey and Melody Harris of Elkland, PA, Nancy Dickson of Cameron Mills and Tammy and Rick Stewart of Addison, his grandchildren, Trevor (Crystal) Harris, Makenna Harris (Matthew Arthur), Benjamin Harris, Julie (Dylan) Reep, Joseph (Ashley) Dickson, Joshua Stewart (Jessica Dgien) and Jenelle Stewart and Cooper, great grandchildren, Levi, Landon, Avery, Jadyn, Jamilyn, Jayce, Kimberly, Zachary and Matthew, niece, Shirley Louise Harris, nephew, David Harris and several great nieces and nephews.
Henry was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Ora Harris, his son in law, Kenneth Dickson Jr. and his brother and sister in law, Eugene and Shirley Harris.
Friends may call on Sunday, July 21 from 1-3 and 6-8 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will be conducted there on Monday at 10 am with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.
Burial will be in Woodhull Cemetery.
Memorial donations are suggested to Reins of Hope. www.reinsofhope.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 20, 2019